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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ329/61
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User manual
Quick start guide
Clock or timer settings erased from my Philips clock
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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