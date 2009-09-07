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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ3856/12

Powerful portable sound system

Enjoy digital music from your portable device in powerful sound on the Philips AZ3856/12 CD soundmachine - anytime, anywhere. Thanks to USB Direct, Bass Reflex Speakers and 2x4W RMS total output power.

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with 8W RMS total output power

Powerful portable sound system

  • 8W

  • USB and tape

  • Digital tuning

Handy remote control for extra convenience

Handy remote control for extra convenience

With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.