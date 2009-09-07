2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ3856/12
Powerful portable sound system
Enjoy digital music from your portable device in powerful sound on the Philips AZ3856/12 CD soundmachine - anytime, anywhere. Thanks to USB Direct, Bass Reflex Speakers and 2x4W RMS total output power.
8W
USB and tape
Digital tuning
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.