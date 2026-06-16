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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
StyleCare Essential Curler
Discontinued
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BHB862/00
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Important Information Manual
User Manual
All (6)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
I burnt myself using my Philips Hair Curler
My Philips curler does not make my hair curly enough
My hair gets trapped in my Philips Curler
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
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