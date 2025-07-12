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  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet

Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesHair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

BHD839/10

4.9

| (68) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Our fastest hair dryer yet

Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.

See all benefits

Protects from heat damage for moisture-rich hair

Our fastest hair dryer yet

  • ThermoShield Advanced sensors

  • Powerful Brushless DC motor

  • Dual Airstream Technology

  • Gentle mode for scalp care

Fast drying in 3 minutes or less*

Fast drying in 3 minutes or less*

Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!

Protect your hair from heat damage

Protect your hair from heat damage

Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology’s sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.

Boost shine and reduce frizz

Boost shine and reduce frizz

Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Aistream technology’s ultra stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don’t just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

68

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/07/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk yang bagus dan cepat keringin rambut

Aku nggak pernah nyangka bisa nemu hair dryer yang secepet dan senyaman ini. Philips Series 8000 ini literally cuma butuh 3 menit buat keringin rambut aku yang tebel dan panjang. Dan nggak cuma cepat—rambut jadi halus, nggak frizzy, bahkan berasa kayak habis treatment salon.

Pros

So good. Cepat, bagus, mudah digunakan

Cons

Tidak ada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2025-06-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2025-06-12

13/05/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Wavy hair aku jadi awet!!

Styling rambut jadi lebih praktis sejak pakai Philips BLDC 8000. Anginnya kencang tapi tetap lembut, jadi rambut cepat kering tanpa terasa panas berlebih. Hasil wavy hair juga lebih tahan lama dan rambut tetap terasa halus. Hair dryer-nya nyaman dipakai dan cocok banget buat daily styling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2024-04-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2024-04-13

07/05/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips employee

Hairdryer simpel ga ribet sat set

[Employee of philipsglobal] Omg so excited , beneran bagus banget gak bikin rambut kering dan kasar, rambut bisa kering sempurna setelah keramas dengan waktu singkat hanya 3 menit tapi tetap sehat dan gak lembab kalo menurutku ini super worth it banget si

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2025-01-06

This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

Date of Use 2025-01-06

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting

  2. Tested at Thermoshield mode vs air dry

  3. Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode

  4. Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode

  5. Tested under highest heat and speed setting

  6. Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry

  7. Without cord and accessories

  8. Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300W, tested under highest heat and speed setting