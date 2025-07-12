2 year warranty
Our fastest hair dryer yet
Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.
ThermoShield Advanced sensors
Powerful Brushless DC motor
Dual Airstream Technology
Gentle mode for scalp care
Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!
Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology’s sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.
Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Aistream technology’s ultra stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don’t just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.
4.9
of 5
68
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
12/07/2025
Indonesia
Produk yang bagus dan cepat keringin rambut
Aku nggak pernah nyangka bisa nemu hair dryer yang secepet dan senyaman ini. Philips Series 8000 ini literally cuma butuh 3 menit buat keringin rambut aku yang tebel dan panjang. Dan nggak cuma cepat—rambut jadi halus, nggak frizzy, bahkan berasa kayak habis treatment salon.
Pros
So good. Cepat, bagus, mudah digunakan
Cons
Tidak ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2025-06-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2025-06-12
vernanda
13/05/2025
Indonesia
Wavy hair aku jadi awet!!
Styling rambut jadi lebih praktis sejak pakai Philips BLDC 8000. Anginnya kencang tapi tetap lembut, jadi rambut cepat kering tanpa terasa panas berlebih. Hasil wavy hair juga lebih tahan lama dan rambut tetap terasa halus. Hair dryer-nya nyaman dipakai dan cocok banget buat daily styling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2024-04-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2024-04-13
angelinaarsyaaaa__
07/05/2025
Indonesia
Philips employee
Hairdryer simpel ga ribet sat set
[Employee of philipsglobal] Omg so excited , beneran bagus banget gak bikin rambut kering dan kasar, rambut bisa kering sempurna setelah keramas dengan waktu singkat hanya 3 menit tapi tetap sehat dan gak lembab kalo menurutku ini super worth it banget si
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2025-01-06
This review was made for Hair Dryer 8000 Series BHD837/00 Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Date of Use 2025-01-06
Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting
Tested at Thermoshield mode vs air dry
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested under highest heat and speed setting
Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry
Without cord and accessories
Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300W, tested under highest heat and speed setting