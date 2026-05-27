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2 year warranty

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Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

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Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesHair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

BHD839/10

Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 538.8 kB
  • 27 May 2026

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 142.1 kB
  • 31 July 2025

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