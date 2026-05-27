Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
Support
BHD839/10
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important Information Manual
UK Declaration of Conformity
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you