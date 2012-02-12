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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM300WH/00

3

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.

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With touch-screen control

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

Up to 12 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 12 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

12/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Birthday Present

I do a lot of travelling and this little device is perfect for bringing back memories. Easy to use right out of the box, easy to transfer pictures and video to my laptop. If you want memories of your travels, this device is all you will every need, with the bonus of not needing a great deal of space to have it with you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder

03/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Rubbish

Had this and I wanted to add my own microphone but, unlike most cameras, this camera has no audio in port. Also the zoom is rubbish and the speaker is nearly unable to hear.

This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder

This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder

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