Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.