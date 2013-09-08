2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.
8W
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.9
of 5
17
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
shannon07
08/09/2013
US
ive had this radio dock for 6 years and it has never failed me.
i absolutely love this radio/clock/ipod dock. ive had it for 6 years and ive used it every day since then. i love the sound, although i would have liked to have a remote. otherwise, everything is fantasic. the only thing that bugs me is if you unplug the radio, you have to reset the time every time you do this. it is irritating but to be expected i guess. other than these two, this product has withstood being in the bathroom with me every day while i took a shower and the steam never affexted it. I LOVE THIS RADIO.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system
aoidenyx
28/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great Product
Works well with my husband's iPod Touch. Took a few minutes to figure out the alarm though.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system
GadgetAl
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing Sound For A Small Unit
The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.