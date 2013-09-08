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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC315/12

3.9

| (17) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.

See all benefits

Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

Start your day, your way!

  • 8W

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

17

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

2

08/09/2013

US

US

ive had this radio dock for 6 years and it has never failed me.

i absolutely love this radio/clock/ipod dock. ive had it for 6 years and ive used it every day since then. i love the sound, although i would have liked to have a remote. otherwise, everything is fantasic. the only thing that bugs me is if you unplug the radio, you have to reset the time every time you do this. it is irritating but to be expected i guess. other than these two, this product has withstood being in the bathroom with me every day while i took a shower and the steam never affexted it. I LOVE THIS RADIO.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system

28/08/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Product

Works well with my husband's iPod Touch. Took a few minutes to figure out the alarm though.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 docking entertainment system

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Sound For A Small Unit

The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.