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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC350/12

Music system for business executives

Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

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connect, sync and play

Music system for business executives

Auto-sync iPhone/iPod calendar and contacts from PC via USB

Bluetooth for hands-free calls

Bluetooth for hands-free calls

All Philips In-car units featuring Bluetooth are equipped with a built-in Bluetooth module for hands-free phone calls and music streaming from Bluetooth-enabled phones and audio devices. The pairing process is as easy as setting up typical Bluetooth headsets. You can transfer your phone contacts and save your favorite phonebook on the system. You can also easily switch your calls back to your phone for private conversations. With Bluetooth, you can pick up calls without hassle and drive safely with both hands on the wheel.

Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. iPhone is required in order to use the speaker phone functionalities