2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC390/98
Rise and shine
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad, and get rich and clear sound. This chic aluminum desktop dock can charge up to two devices together. It also works as an alarm clock, starting your day with favorite songs or the radio.
Aluminium
Dual dock
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.
3.5
of 5
34
Reviews
BellaLynn
09/03/2016
US
Love the sound
I am happy with my purchase. The sound and quality is great. Happy customer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
PB1234
29/12/2012
United Kingdom
Excellence :7)
I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Sparky3373
29/12/2012
United Kingdom
Excellence :7)
I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad