SOUND: I have had the DC390 for approximately eight months, and every time I use it I am consistently impressed with the sound quality. Highs, mids, and lows are all reproduced faithfully, without being too boomy or shrill. The DC390 gets LOUD, too. Much louder than any other comparably-sized dock I've ever heard (and I used to work in a consumer electronics store). STYLE: Industrial. Phillips took cues from the brushed-aluminum look of the early 2000's, and it works here. The top is made of high-quality brushed aluminum, but the back and sides are made of some kind of matte-finish plastic. I am unsure of how durable it is, but it feels good in your hand. A previous reviewer stated that his iPad 2 wasn't a perfect fit; I disagree. The dock connector actually has a swivel on it and leans back at a slight angle to accommodate any iPod, iPad, or iPhone. The iPad leans back against an acrylic blade that has a rubber pad on it. There are only two complaints that I have about the design: firstly, the clock display is too bright, even at its lowest setting. I have to either sleep with the display completely off (just tap the snooze button a couple of times) or point it away from me. Not good for a clock radio. My second complaint is that the acrylic blade that holds the iPad up is not retractable, foldable, or removable in any way. This makes transporting the device more difficult and cumbersome than it should be. While I understand that it is designed to be stationary, I would have appreciated the ability to fold or remove the blade. OVERALL: I highly recommend the DC390. The sound is top-notch, and despite some questionable design choices, the style is great too. 9/10.