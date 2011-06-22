2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Dock your iPhone/ iPod and listen to your favorite tunes. This all-in-one system also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio, giving you freedom of choice. Its compact design gives truly flexible placement for great music anywhere at home.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
20W
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SimonTan
22/06/2011
Singapore
Great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
TANYIMING
14/06/2011
Singapore
Great Product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
ZaidaGhazali
14/06/2011
Singapore
stylish and easy to use DVD Micro Theater.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD132 Classic DVD micro system
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.