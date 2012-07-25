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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

DCM580/12

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Sound tower

Enjoy wider, immersive sound with the Philips Docking system DCM580. The tower design supports iPhones/iPods, CDs and USB devices. LivingSound technology distributes sound evenly throughout the room for the optimum listening experience.

See all benefits

with LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

Sound tower

140W RMS total output power

140W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

4.1 speaker system with a built-in subwoofer

4.1 speaker system with a built-in subwoofer.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Selected the DCM580 after reviewing several different iPod/iPhone docking systems. Its sound quality is on par with the best of them, yet its small footprint makes the DCM580 easier to place within the room than a standard layout system with or without removable speakers. When iOS 5.0 came out, the DCM580 would no longer recognise and charge the phone, but this was easily remedied with a firmware upgrade on a USB stick. Also tested playing back TV sound through TV headphone out to DCM580 aux in, this works fine and is a big improvement on the built in TV speakers. It also plays back music from a Sony Ericsson android phone over USB. The radio is quite sensitive and works fine despite relatively poor reception in my area.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

25/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fab piece of kit!

Excellent sound quality. Fills a goodsize room with rich warm sound. Takes upo so little room and looks really sexy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

24/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

worst purchase ever

it isnt worth my penny. worst sound quality!!!!! it can onlly be used as a show piece and is unnecessarily tall that too coming with a stupid price. i can connect my i-pod or walk man to my pc speakers and get better quality sound. peace man unknown guy has left the building. buy if u hav money to waste which u dont really have because u are reading this review :P

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for DCM580 docking station for iPod/iPhone

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