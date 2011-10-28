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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
docking station for iPod/iPhone
Discontinued
Support
DCM580/12
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End Users License Agreement
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Can I access docked device's menu with the remote?
Is my Philips dock station compatible with iOS 5?
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