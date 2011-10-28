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2 year warranty

All series

docking station for iPod/iPhone

Discontinued

Support

docking station for iPod/iPhone

DCM580/12

docking station for iPod/iPhone

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 45
  • PDF file, 53.3 kB
  • 28 October 2011

End Users License Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 26 November 2023

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 953 kB
  • 29 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

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