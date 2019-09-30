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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB-C to USB-C Cable

DLC9530C/97

USB-C to USB-C Cable

Charge and connect your phone with this USB-C cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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Great look and feel fiber knit cable

USB-C to USB-C Cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1 meter / 3.2 feet

  • Power Delivery

  • White

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

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