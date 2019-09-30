ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC9543V/97

1.2 m USB-C to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

Power delivery to your iPhone

1.2 m USB-C to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.