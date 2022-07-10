2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK3425NB/00
Magnet Car Mount
Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the adjustablle direction ball mount. Safely secure the mount to the car AC vent. The magnetic surface provide a secure mount on to your iPhone. ( iPhone 12 or 13 with magnetic mount)
Air vent
Magnet suction
for iPhone 12 & 13 series
This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.
This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to quickly and easily dock your device while it remains protected in the rest of the case.
This mount holds your iPhone in the car and allows you to talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset.
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