2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK5528C/00
USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB
A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports :USB-C PD3.0, HDMI 4K, 3 USB-A 3.0 socket with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100W output. USB-A max 17W output.
USB 3.1 Type-C
USB 3.0
PD3.0
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.
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