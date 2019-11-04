ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK6438NB/97

Magnet Car Mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the magnetic pad. Safely secure the mount to the car with the provided adhesive. Plastic casing with closed magnetic field with no interference with signals.

See all benefits

Magnet Car Mount

  • Magnet suction

Strong magnet suction design with anti-skid surface.

This car mount is fitted with strong magnet suction. Provides 360 degree mobile adjust experience. Car mount in turn is firmly fixed on to the car surface using 3M adhesive.

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Quick and easy to dock

This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to quickly and easily dock your device while it remains protected in the rest of the case.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.