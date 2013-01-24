Home
    Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time in car. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A with max 15.5W output.

      Dual USB car charger

      15.5W

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Charge from a car's 12V outlet

      The compact charger plugs into a car's 12V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

      3.1A full speed charge 1 cell phone & 1 tablet at same time

      5V/3.1A fast charging to charge 1 cell phone in full speed and 1 tablet in full speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Output
        1A/5V + 2.1A/5V
        1A/5V + 2.1A/5V Max. 15.5W
        Power input
        DC 12 - 24V

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10365 8

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.45  cm
        Width
        2.45  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Height
        1.0  inch
        Width
        1.0  inch
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Weight
        0.02  kg
        Weight
        0.044  lb

