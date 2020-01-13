2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP4317CD/97
Combo set: 18W Power wall charger + Charging cable
Fast charging 2 USB Output PD18W + QC3.0. 1.2 m Type-C to Type-C cable. Input voltage: AC100 - 240V EU socket.
Dual USB
USB A and Type-C charging port
QC 3.0 and PD
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.
1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
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