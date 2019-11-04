2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP4317CW/97
Wall charger USB A & Type-C port
Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. 3A output.
Dual USB
USB A and Type-C charging port
QC 3.0 and PD
White
5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed
1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimizing the charging current and voltage.
Reviews