2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6335CW/97
Wall charger Type-C and USB-A output.
Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time.Maximun 65W output.
3 USB charging ports
USB A and Type-C charging port
Power Delivery
Foldable Prongs
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
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