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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP7719N/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Dual USB

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

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