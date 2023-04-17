DLP7721C/00
Powerful power bank
Big 20,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18W output.See all benefits
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3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously
Equipped with USB-C (Power Delivery) PD 20W fast charging port.
Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.
PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Design and finishing
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
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