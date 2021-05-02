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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP9339ND/97

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 5,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The wireless charge your enable devices without cable.

See all benefits

with 10W wireless charging

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 5,000 mAh

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • with wireless charge

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Technical Specifications

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