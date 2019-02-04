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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP9902NB/97

Power bank

Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device

See all benefits

With a 10000 mAh portable back-up power pack

Power bank

  • Universal

  • Power bank

  • Black

LED charging indicator

This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.