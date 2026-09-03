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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1155/98

2.7

| (25) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6W

Soft glow night light

6W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

25

Reviews

4

03/09/2026

US

US

Charges phone AND quality speakers

Charges phone AND plays music out a quality speaker… and displays time. I had both types with my old iphone 4 but after I got an iphone 5 I got this. Worked thru my iphone 12 then my next iphone changed to usb c.

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

Date of Use 2026-09-01

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

Date of Use 2026-09-01

06/11/2023

US

US

Great Product

I bought this second hand and it was awesome. It has great sound, charges pretty fast, doesn’t take up much space and has cool light options. I also travel with it a lot. Great sound for listening to my playlists in a hotel room.

Cons

It’s been discontinued

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

Date of Use 2021-11-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

Date of Use 2021-11-05

04/05/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love love love this product!!! A+

Very easy and realible to use. Charges iphone perfect, listen to music. Has a wide range for such a small device. Very happy with purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker

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