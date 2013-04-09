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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3100/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

i po docking station

really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker

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