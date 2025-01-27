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2 year warranty

All series

  • DST1040_3X_RFT_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_PDP_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_U1_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_APS_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_RFT_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_PDP_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_U1_SRGB
  • DST1040_3X_APS_SRGB

1000 SeriesSteam Iron

DST1040/30

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fast and convenient

1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Less water refills required*

Fast and convenient

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Variable steam setting

  • Up to 90g of steam boost

  • Kills 99.99% bacteria**

  • Calc-clean

Easy temperature control

Easy temperature control

An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

Calc-clean solution

Calc-clean solution

Calc-clean for extending irons life.

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/01/2025

Malaysia

Malaysia

Malaysian recommend

Berat mmg ngam xringan sgt dan tak berat sgt. Just nice. Steam dia coverage excelent, takde delay or abnormal. Laju panas. Dan dia maintain temperature tu mmg nice, xde drop temp tiba tiba. Water tank dia bagus. Dia stabil bila letak berdiri, so takdela risau jatuh.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 Series DST1040/30 Steam Iron

Date of Use 2024-12-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 Series DST1040/30 Steam Iron

Date of Use 2024-12-26

03/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Steam Iron

A brilliant product. It is very light and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 Series Steam Iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 Series Steam Iron

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to Philips Featherlight Plus

  2. Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.