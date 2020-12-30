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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01
  • Front-top-left product photograph Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01
  • Front-top-left product photograph Philips EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8724/01

Discontinued

EasyCleanBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8724/01

Take the effort out of cleaning

EasyClean is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.

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No bag required

Take the effort out of cleaning

  • 1800W

1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

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