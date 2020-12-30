2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8724/01
Take the effort out of cleaning
EasyClean is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.
1800W
Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.
This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.
The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.
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