2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8724/01
Discontinued
How do I know the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How to clean the filter of my Philips bagless vacuum cleaner
How to clean the filter cylinder of my Philips Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner shows the dust bag is full when it is not
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
The suction power of my bagged Philips Vacuum has decreased
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner