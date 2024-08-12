2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Steam 8g/min
Non-stick soleplate
Calc-clean
Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years
Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Awards
4.8
of 5
33
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Wie wie
12/08/2024
Indonesia
Verified buyer
My New best friend for iron
Sangat ringan, sangat mudah di gunakan, menggosok baju jadi lebih cepat dan menyenangkan, baju cepat halus dan rapi
Pros
Baju cepat rapi, suhu sesuai, ringan
Cons
Tangki air kurang besar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
Guranil
17/07/2024
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Produk Phillips is the best
Dari sejak saya masih kecil orang tua saya selalu menyukai produk Phillips karna kualitas nya yg memang bagus awet & tahan lama
Pros
Produk Phillips terjamin kualitasnya
Cons
Harganya yg lumayan mahal
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
Bella092001
28/04/2022
Indonesia
Philips employee
Produk Philips Tidak Bisa Di Ragukan Lagi
[Employee of philipsglobal] Produk Philips selalu di buat dengan material yg kokoh dan paling terbaik, mempunyai quality terbaik, saya sebagai karyawan Philips sangat merekomendasikan setiap produk nya❤️
Pros
Aman produktif
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick
On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model