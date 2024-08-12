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  • Change to: Iron faster with steam
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  • Change to: Iron faster with steam
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Featherlight PlusSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1424/45

4.8
| (33) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

1 award

Change to: Iron faster with steam
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Change to: Iron faster with steam

  • Steam 8g/min

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Calc-clean

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

33

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

3
2

12/08/2024

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

My New best friend for iron

Sangat ringan, sangat mudah di gunakan, menggosok baju jadi lebih cepat dan menyenangkan, baju cepat halus dan rapi

Pros

Baju cepat rapi, suhu sesuai, ringan

Cons

Tangki air kurang besar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

17/07/2024

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Produk Phillips is the best

Dari sejak saya masih kecil orang tua saya selalu menyukai produk Phillips karna kualitas nya yg memang bagus awet & tahan lama

Pros

Produk Phillips terjamin kualitasnya

Cons

Harganya yg lumayan mahal

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

28/04/2022

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips employee

Produk Philips Tidak Bisa Di Ragukan Lagi

[Employee of philipsglobal] Produk Philips selalu di buat dengan material yg kokoh dan paling terbaik, mempunyai quality terbaik, saya sebagai karyawan Philips sangat merekomendasikan setiap produk nya❤️

Pros

Aman produktif

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1424/45 Setrika uap dengan tapak setrika non-stick

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Disclaimers

  1. On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model