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2 year warranty

All series

Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Featherlight PlusSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1424/45

Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 339.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Azur Freemotion_GC4590-GC4595_IIL_EE_[05098]_NCN - English

  • PDF file, 844.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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