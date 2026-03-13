2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC4630/02
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron - English
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! - English
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips Steam Iron is releasing smoke while heating up
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking