Easy crease removal every day
EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the continuous steam, adjustable pole, steam level selection and a useful garment hanger. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for a long steaming session. Easy refill with large filling hole.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.
Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.
Continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
