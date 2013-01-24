Home
Easy Touch

Garment Steamer

GC505/70
Overall Rating / 5
  Easy crease removal every day
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    GC505/70
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the continuous steam, adjustable pole, steam level selection and a useful garment hanger.

      Easy crease removal every day

      With continuous steam and steam settings

      • 900W
      • Adjustable pole
      • 2 steam settings
      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      Detachable watertank

      Detachable watertank

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for a long steaming session. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      XL steam plate for quick results

      XL steam plate for quick results

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Continuous steam

      Continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      2 steam levels for different types of garments

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        18  g/min
        Power
        900  W
        Variable steam
        2  levels
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.4  m

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Accessories included

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

