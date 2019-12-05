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2 year warranty

All series

  • Easy crease removal every day
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  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day

Discontinued

Easy TouchGarment Steamer

GC505/70

4.9
| (18) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Easy crease removal every day
EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the continuous steam, adjustable pole, steam level selection and a useful garment hanger.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With continuous steam and steam settings

Easy crease removal every day

  • 900W

  • Adjustable pole

  • 2 steam settings

Continuous steam

Continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

Easy Rinse descaling function

Easy Rinse descaling function

Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

18

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/12/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Amazing Product!

The moment I unboxed and used the steamer, it went beyond my expectation. It's very easy and practical. This gives me the confidence in wearing my daily outfit. Starting up the garment is very easy and fast. This saves my time a lot. Using it is very enjoyable. Design wise is very sleek as well. I have no complain using this product. Recommended!

Pros

easy to use, fast start up, sleek design

Cons

n/a

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

09/10/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Easy to Use and Perfect for Delicate Fabrics

The steamer is easy to use and power is adjustable to adapt to different types of fabric. It's good for tulle and silks. Cleaning mode is also handy to clean the machine. Only things to improve would be making the steamer head and hose detachable so it could take up less space.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

09/10/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

The best garment steamer!

For me who always busy everyday, this product really helps a lot solving my clothing preparation problems. Especially when dealing with shirts/dress. The EasyTouch technology makes it so easy to use, and we can have our clothes ready to use anytime we want.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer

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