2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
900W
Adjustable pole
2 steam settings
Continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
Awards
4.9
of 5
18
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nobitary
05/12/2019
Indonesia
Amazing Product!
The moment I unboxed and used the steamer, it went beyond my expectation. It's very easy and practical. This gives me the confidence in wearing my daily outfit. Starting up the garment is very easy and fast. This saves my time a lot. Using it is very enjoyable. Design wise is very sleek as well. I have no complain using this product. Recommended!
Pros
easy to use, fast start up, sleek design
Cons
n/a
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer
JosieH2019
09/10/2019
Indonesia
Easy to Use and Perfect for Delicate Fabrics
The steamer is easy to use and power is adjustable to adapt to different types of fabric. It's good for tulle and silks. Cleaning mode is also handy to clean the machine. Only things to improve would be making the steamer head and hose detachable so it could take up less space.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer
RimaAnissa
09/10/2019
Indonesia
The best garment steamer!
For me who always busy everyday, this product really helps a lot solving my clothing preparation problems. Especially when dealing with shirts/dress. The EasyTouch technology makes it so easy to use, and we can have our clothes ready to use anytime we want.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC505/70 Garment Steamer