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2 year warranty

All series

Easy Touch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Easy TouchGarment Steamer

GC505/70

Easy Touch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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