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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Easy Touch Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC505/70
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Important Information Manual Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer
User Manual Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer
All (5)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking
The ironing board of my Philips Stand Steamer is unstable
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
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