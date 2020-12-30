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  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
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  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

Discontinued

6400 seriesPressurized ironing system

GC6440/02

1 award

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Compact powerful ironing system with Carry-lock

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

  • Carry-lock

  • ECO

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

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