Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
6400 series Pressurized ironing system
Discontinued
Support
GC6440/02
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system - English
Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. - English
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron/Steam Generator is leaking from the soleplate
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water stains on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Iron is releasing smoke while heating up
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you