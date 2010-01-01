2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC650/02
Power with precision
This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.
Ironing brand
Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
800 Watts
Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.
Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.
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