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  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
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  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Pressurised steam generator

GC7230/02

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

Faster ironing - from start to finish

Variable steam settings to suit every garment

Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

BEST IRON EVER

I AM STILL HAVE THIS IRON, IT IS THE BEST IRON I HAVE EVER PURCHASED AND SO SORRY IT IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pressurised steam generator

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