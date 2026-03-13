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Ironing
All series
Pressurised steam generator
Discontinued
Support
GC7230/02
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Important Information Manual Philips Pressurised steam generator - English
User Manual Philips Pressurised steam generator - English
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron/Steam Generator is leaking from the soleplate
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water stains on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
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