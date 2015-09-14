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GoPure Select FilterReplacement filter for car air purifier

GSF80X80X1

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For fresh and healthy air in your car

Replacement filter for GoPure car air purifier system, Philips SelectFilter multifunctional filtration technology removes in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health.

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SelectFilter multifunctional filtration technology

For fresh and healthy air in your car

  • Multifunctional filtration

Eliminates harmful ultra fine particles

Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron

Neutralizes and eliminates toxic gases chemicals

Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.

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