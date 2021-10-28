2 year warranty
Discontinued
Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care
Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home.
Safe cutting system
Special designed rounded tips
Shorter ceramic cutter
Multiple length combs (1-12mm)
IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.
Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.
Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.
4.4
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
lkv_1977
28/10/2021
Malaysia
Works Great Nice Pretty Colour
Works Well, Very Sharp, Happy with my purchase, so hard to find these colour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1088/15 Kids' Hair Clipper
Date of Use 2021-04-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1088/15 Kids' Hair Clipper
Date of Use 2021-04-28
epis6666
06/05/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Convenient and easy to use.
It has excellent features and absolutely low-noise. Compared to other hair clipper which produce loud noise and this product produce much lesser noise. Everything is great about this product. Great for kids, they love it. Can also be used to trim adult hair.
Pros
Low-noise, convenient, nice design, waterproof
Cons
No carrying case provided, need 8 hours of charging time
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Kids' Hair Clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-05
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Kids' Hair Clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-05
T.la
19/02/2022
Việt Nam
Verified buyer
Máy cắt tóc trẻ em
Máy đẹp, chạy êm, cắt tóc đẹp và êm. Máy dễ vệ sinh và lau chùi.
Pros
Đẹp gọn êm
Cons
Không thấy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Máy cắt tóc trẻ em
Date of Use 2021-01-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Máy cắt tóc trẻ em
Date of Use 2021-01-18
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024