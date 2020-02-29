2 year warranty
Discontinued
Now lasts 2X times longer*
This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron is redesignd to offer comfortable ironing with Slim tip soleplate, Comfortable handle for extra grip , redesigned Extra stable heel rest and Improved ceramic coating , which now lasts 2 times longer*
Ironing brand
Ceramic soleplate
350W
1.7 m cord length
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
4.8
of 5
39
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
soyap
29/02/2020
Philippines
The best dry iron ever!
It’s light and yet so efficient. Easy to use and not burning my clothes. I saw my friend using this and I was able to try it on. Then I decided to buy for my own use. I have been using this for years now. Perfect dry iron for me!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
cinnn
14/09/2026
Indonesia
bagus, jadi hemat waktu
baru pertama kali nyobain setrika philips ini ternyata ringan dan licin yahhh, baju kusut auto halus rapi dan licin. ga keset kaya setrikaanku yang lama. mantap 👍🏻
Pros
ringan, licin, ergonomis
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/40 Dry Iron
Date of Use 2026-07-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/40 Dry Iron
Date of Use 2026-07-03
Eka1717
24/08/2026
Indonesia
Nyetrika Jadi Lebih Mudah
baru kali ini nyobain setrika yang super licin, jadi lebih gampang kalo gosok kemeja suami ga perlu effort diteken kenceng udah rapi 😍 mempermudah kerjaan mamak" banget nih mana warnanya super gemesh pinknya aku suka banget. Apalagi kalo lagi buru buru bisa bangat buat sat set gosoknya, terus dibanginin strika sebelumnya ini lebih gampang licin wooow banget
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/40 Dry Iron
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/40 Dry Iron
Date of Use 2026-07-07
compared to HD1172