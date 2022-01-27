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  • More taste, Less time
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  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time
  • More taste, Less time

Discontinued

Viva CollectionME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2136/65

4.4
| (488) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
More taste, Less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in munitues.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Tenderize foods in minutes

More taste, Less time

  • Press Touch

  • 5 liter

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

Auto pressure release to ensure safety

In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

488

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

27/01/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

All in one pot

Consider that you are having a slow cooker, a pan fryer and a rice cooker, the pressure pot cooker can have all the functions you need, light frying, boiler, and a cooker. No more huge and bulky item in your kitchen. Just a All-In-One Cooker will do and make everything so convenient.

Pros

Fast process, easy to clean, reliable, convinient.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-07-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-07-27

13/01/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

The product is easy to use and can cook many thing

I would give 5 star because it easy to use and not confused by the steps

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-01-13

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-01-13

17/08/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Enough for The Whole Family

this cooker has enough capacity to cook in large quantity, suitable for a family of 4-5 person. good range of menu selection. Happy and satisfied!

Pros

Big capacity, variety of menu, excellent build quality

Cons

Quite big in size

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-04-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 