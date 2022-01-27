2 year warranty
Discontinued
Press Touch
5 liter
0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
4.4
of 5
488
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Max Cleaner
27/01/2022
Malaysia
All in one pot
Consider that you are having a slow cooker, a pan fryer and a rice cooker, the pressure pot cooker can have all the functions you need, light frying, boiler, and a cooker. No more huge and bulky item in your kitchen. Just a All-In-One Cooker will do and make everything so convenient.
Pros
Fast process, easy to clean, reliable, convinient.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-07-27
Wendy5213
13/01/2022
Malaysia
The product is easy to use and can cook many thing
I would give 5 star because it easy to use and not confused by the steps
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-01-13
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2137/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-01-13
Leo 21
17/08/2021
Malaysia
Enough for The Whole Family
this cooker has enough capacity to cook in large quantity, suitable for a family of 4-5 person. good range of menu selection. Happy and satisfied!
Pros
Big capacity, variety of menu, excellent build quality
Cons
Quite big in size
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-04-16
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers