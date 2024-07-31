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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker
Discontinued
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HD2136/65
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EDC Report
User Manual Philips Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker HD2139/65
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