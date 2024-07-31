ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2136/65

Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EDC Report

  • PDF file, 367.1 kB
  • 31 July 2024

User Manual Philips Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker HD2139/65

  • PDF file, 11.9 MB
  • 11 March 2024

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you