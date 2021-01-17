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  • Tasty sandwiches made easy
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  • Tasty sandwiches made easy
  • Tasty sandwiches made easy
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  • Tasty sandwiches made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSandwich maker

HD2393/92

3.8
| (4) Reviews
Tasty sandwiches made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With easy lock system and vertical storage

Tasty sandwiches made easy

  • 820 W

  • Cut-and-seal plate

Cool touch handle

Cool touch handle

Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

Cord winding facility

Cord winding facility

Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
2
1

17/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product and easy to use.

I like the product especially the lock features ensure it's securely seal when heating the sandwich compared to other products. It will be great if the plate can be removable to clean as some bread left over pieces in the sandwich maker makes it hard to clean.

Pros

Good, non-stick plate and fast heat with tight seal

Cons

the cleaning process after used as it's unable to remove the plate as it permanently attached to the item

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

19/03/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

16/02/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.

Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 