2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2393/92
820 W
Cut-and-seal plate
Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.
Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.
Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
17/01/2021
Malaysia
Good product and easy to use.
I like the product especially the lock features ensure it's securely seal when heating the sandwich compared to other products. It will be great if the plate can be removable to clean as some bread left over pieces in the sandwich maker makes it hard to clean.
Pros
Good, non-stick plate and fast heat with tight seal
Cons
the cleaning process after used as it's unable to remove the plate as it permanently attached to the item
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2020-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2020-01-16
Housewife28
19/03/2019
Singapore
Easy to use
Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
meme
16/02/2017
Singapore
Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.
Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers