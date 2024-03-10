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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Sandwich maker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionSandwich maker

HD2393/92

Daily Collection Sandwich maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker

  • PDF file, 789 kB
  • 10 March 2024

Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 10 March 2024

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