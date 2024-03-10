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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Sandwich maker
Discontinued
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HD2393/92
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker
There is smoke coming out of my Philips Sandwich or Panini Maker
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