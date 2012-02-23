2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2566/00
2 slot
Compact
White
The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
luckyk679
23/02/2012
United Kingdom
Good
Good product, though Kings size as stated on the box does not fit properly. Overall quite satisfied
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
jonsid
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
good basic toaster
An attractive design which takes little space, has cool side surfaces, and toasts very well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
Toastlover
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Burns the bread
Unfortunately, on my particular one, unless the minimum setting (range from 1 to 7) is used, the bread is badly burned; and even then, sometimes it is still burned.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers