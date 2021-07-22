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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2566/00
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User Manual
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
Contacting Philips
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