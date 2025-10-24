2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.
5 layers inner pot
Big capacity of 1.8L
24hr keep warm
2 years warranty
4.9
of 5
63
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Ceisya9
24/10/2025
Indonesia
Philips penanak nasi
Cobain pake rice cookee philips , soalnya pake merk lain gak ada yang awet selalu aja masalah nasi bau dan berair dan paling sering lengket dan berkerak di rice cooker . Kali ini coba pake philips ini biar nasi awet dan gak gampang berair dan lengket
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
tutty3
01/10/2025
Indonesia
nasi matang merata tanpa kering
aku udah pakai philips ini hampir 3 tahunan. Philips ini nasinya tidak membuat kering ataupun lembek. Muat banyak, very recommended. produk dari philips ga pernah gagal.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
Dahlia8
10/09/2025
Indonesia
Nasi Matang Merata, Pulen,Tetap hangat
Saya sangat menyukai Philips Daily Collection Penanak Nasi HD3115/30 karena hasil nasinya selalu matang merata dan pulen. Kapasitasnya cukup besar, pas untuk kebutuhan keluarga sehari-hari. Fitur penghangatnya menjaga nasi tetap hangat tanpa cepat kering. Wadah anti lengketnya membuat nasi tidak menempel dan mudah dibersihkan setelah digunakan. Desainnya sederhana namun elegan, sehingga terlihat rapi di dapur. Dengan rice cooker ini, memasak nasi jadi lebih praktis, cepat, dan kualitas nasinya selalu terjaga.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers