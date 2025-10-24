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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/30

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3115/30

4.9

| (63) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Great tasting rice, for all the family

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • 5 layers inner pot

  • Big capacity of 1.8L

  • 24hr keep warm

  • 2 years warranty

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

High gloss non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Outer layer contains copper element for even cooking

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

63

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

24/10/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips penanak nasi

Cobain pake rice cookee philips , soalnya pake merk lain gak ada yang awet selalu aja masalah nasi bau dan berair dan paling sering lengket dan berkerak di rice cooker . Kali ini coba pake philips ini biar nasi awet dan gak gampang berair dan lengket

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

01/10/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

nasi matang merata tanpa kering

aku udah pakai philips ini hampir 3 tahunan. Philips ini nasinya tidak membuat kering ataupun lembek. Muat banyak, very recommended. produk dari philips ga pernah gagal.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

10/09/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Nasi Matang Merata, Pulen,Tetap hangat

Saya sangat menyukai Philips Daily Collection Penanak Nasi HD3115/30 karena hasil nasinya selalu matang merata dan pulen. Kapasitasnya cukup besar, pas untuk kebutuhan keluarga sehari-hari. Fitur penghangatnya menjaga nasi tetap hangat tanpa cepat kering. Wadah anti lengketnya membuat nasi tidak menempel dan mudah dibersihkan setelah digunakan. Desainnya sederhana namun elegan, sehingga terlihat rapi di dapur. Dengan rice cooker ini, memasak nasi jadi lebih praktis, cepat, dan kualitas nasinya selalu terjaga.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/30 Penanak Nasi

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 